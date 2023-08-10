Needham Reiterates MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.81% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MagnaChip Semiconductor is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 60.81% from its latest reported closing price of 8.88.

The projected annual revenue for MagnaChip Semiconductor is 361MM, an increase of 44.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in MagnaChip Semiconductor. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MX is 0.21%, a decrease of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.76% to 73,899K shares. The put/call ratio of MX is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&g Investment Management holds 13,410K shares representing 31.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,950K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MX by 14.90% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 7,619K shares representing 18.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,640K shares, representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MX by 34.81% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,075K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,397K shares, representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MX by 12.57% over the last quarter.

Toronado Partners holds 2,732K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,692K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MX by 3.91% over the last quarter.

40 North Management holds 2,580K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise.

