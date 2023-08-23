Needham Reiterates MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.22% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is 67.04. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.22% from its latest reported closing price of 80.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is 731MM, an increase of 8.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTSI is 0.28%, a decrease of 0.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 68,323K shares. The put/call ratio of MTSI is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,607K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954K shares, representing a decrease of 13.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,191K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares, representing an increase of 19.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 713.26% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,188K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing an increase of 42.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 53.77% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,186K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506K shares, representing a decrease of 14.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 34.89% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 2,078K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 26.79% over the last quarter.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.