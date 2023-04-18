Needham Reiterates LivaNova (LIVN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LivaNova is $70.38. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.62% from its latest reported closing price of $48.00.

The projected annual revenue for LivaNova is $1,066MM, an increase of 4.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crossmark Global Holdings holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 10.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

BNY MELLON INVESTMENT PORTFOLIOS - Midcap Stock Portfolio - Initial Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 129K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 38.85% over the last quarter.

GENIX - Gotham Enhanced Return Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 23.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 88.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 35.31% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in LivaNova. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIVN is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 63,904K shares. The put/call ratio of LIVN is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

LivaNova Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide.

