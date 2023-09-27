Needham Reiterates Liquidia (LQDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.31% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liquidia is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 126.31% from its latest reported closing price of 6.31.

The projected annual revenue for Liquidia is 16MM, a decrease of 11.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liquidia. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 6.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LQDA is 0.25%, a decrease of 10.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 30,058K shares. The put/call ratio of LQDA is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caligan Partners holds 9,244K shares representing 14.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 1,642K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,531K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,076K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 955K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Liquidia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT technology. The Company operates through two subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies is developing two product candidates: LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and LIQ865, an injectable, sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the management of local post-operative pain for three to five days after a procedure. Liquidia PAH, LLC provides commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as Treprostinil Injection, Sandoz Inc.'s first-to-file, generic treprostinil for PAH.

