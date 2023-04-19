Needham Reiterates Liquidia (LQDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liquidia is $14.57. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 108.76% from its latest reported closing price of $6.98.

The projected annual revenue for Liquidia is $16MM, a decrease of 1.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisory Services Network holds 28K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 99.91% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 28.56% over the last quarter.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies holds 41K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 27.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 37.29% over the last quarter.

QUANTITATIVE MASTER SERIES LLC - Master Small Cap Index Series holds 74K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM Small Cap Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liquidia. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LQDA is 0.33%, an increase of 454.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.97% to 31,375K shares. The put/call ratio of LQDA is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Liquidia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT technology. The Company operates through two subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies is developing two product candidates: LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and LIQ865, an injectable, sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the management of local post-operative pain for three to five days after a procedure. Liquidia PAH, LLC provides commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as Treprostinil Injection, Sandoz Inc.'s first-to-file, generic treprostinil for PAH.

