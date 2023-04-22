Needham Reiterates KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.49% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for KalVista Pharmaceuticals is $19.72. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 140.49% from its latest reported closing price of $8.20.

The projected annual revenue for KalVista Pharmaceuticals is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in KalVista Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALV is 0.10%, a decrease of 22.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.24% to 35,838K shares. The put/call ratio of KALV is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,395K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,239K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares, representing an increase of 51.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALV by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 3,196K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing an increase of 43.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALV by 1.99% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,917K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 1,200K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, which completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE with a Phase 2 clinical trial expected to initiate in the second quarter of 2021. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

