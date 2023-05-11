Needham Reiterates Kaltura (KLTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kaltura is 3.44. The forecasts range from a low of 1.77 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 84.09% from its latest reported closing price of 1.87.

The projected annual revenue for Kaltura is 181MM, an increase of 6.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaltura. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLTR is 0.04%, a decrease of 36.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.39% to 35,138K shares. The put/call ratio of KLTR is 1.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 14,445K shares representing 10.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,445K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLTR by 69.10% over the last quarter.

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. holds 7,980K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Intel holds 2,514K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,060K shares, representing a decrease of 61.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLTR by 59.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,120K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares, representing an increase of 29.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLTR by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Horrell Capital Management holds 963K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

