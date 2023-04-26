Needham Reiterates Juniper Networks (JNPR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.05% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Juniper Networks is 37.19. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 20.05% from its latest reported closing price of 30.98.

The projected annual revenue for Juniper Networks is 5,844MM, an increase of 6.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

Juniper Networks Declares $0.22 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $30.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.95%, the lowest has been 2.25%, and the highest has been 4.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Juniper Networks. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNPR is 0.23%, an increase of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 342,220K shares. The put/call ratio of JNPR is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 35,532K shares representing 11.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,851K shares, representing a decrease of 9.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 1.28% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,484K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,954K shares, representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 3.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,878K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,623K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 16.00% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 9,751K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,428K shares, representing a decrease of 17.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 4.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,503K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,307K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 15.74% over the last quarter.

Juniper Networks Background Information

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world.

