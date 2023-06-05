Needham Reiterates Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.12% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is 205.50. The forecasts range from a low of 166.65 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 60.12% from its latest reported closing price of 128.34.

The projected annual revenue for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is 3,843MM, an increase of 2.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1078 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAZZ is 0.32%, a decrease of 8.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 67,672K shares. The put/call ratio of JAZZ is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,318K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares, representing an increase of 11.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,128K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares, representing a decrease of 34.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 36.66% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,943K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 12.18% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,856K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,918K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 12.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,852K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 13.64% over the last quarter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing life-changing medicines that transform the lives of patients with serious diseases - often with limited or no options. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas. The company's focus is in neuroscience, including sleep and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. They actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecule advancements, biologics and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries.

