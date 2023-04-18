Needham Reiterates Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is $47.71. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 26.29% from its latest reported closing price of $37.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is $678MM, an increase of 15.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 374K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing an increase of 25.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 12.12% over the last quarter.

GSPKX - Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund Institutional holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 9,080K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,936K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 99.92% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 1 Fund Standard Class holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 34.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IONS is 0.20%, a decrease of 12.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 145,023K shares. The put/call ratio of IONS is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Its scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on it, which fuels its vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

See all Ionis Pharmaceuticals regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.