Needham Reiterates International Money Express (IMXI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.98% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Money Express is 31.21. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.98% from its latest reported closing price of 24.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for International Money Express is 680MM, an increase of 17.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Money Express. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMXI is 0.33%, a decrease of 13.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 36,034K shares. The put/call ratio of IMXI is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 1,457K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 53.54% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 1,396K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares, representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 56.87% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,313K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 85.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,047K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,042K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company.

International Money Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Money Express, Inc. provides a platform for the electronic movement of money and data from the United States to Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company offers wire transfer, telewire, money order, and other money processing services to customers through a network of sending and paying agents, as well as online.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.