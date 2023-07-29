Needham Reiterates Instructure Holdings (INST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.66% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Instructure Holdings is 32.38. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.66% from its latest reported closing price of 26.62.

The projected annual revenue for Instructure Holdings is 531MM, an increase of 8.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Instructure Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INST is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 144,730K shares. The put/call ratio of INST is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 122,066K shares representing 85.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,710K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,613K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INST by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 2,075K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,187K shares, representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INST by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,963K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,122K shares, representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INST by 17.62% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,475K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INST by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Instructure Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to helping everyone learn together. The Company amplifies the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, leading to improved student outcomes. Today, Instructure supports more than 30 million educators and learners at more than 6,000 organizations around the world.

