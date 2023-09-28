Needham Reiterates Inozyme Pharma (INZY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 358.85% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inozyme Pharma is 20.74. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 358.85% from its latest reported closing price of 4.52.

The projected annual revenue for Inozyme Pharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inozyme Pharma. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 89.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INZY is 0.11%, a decrease of 50.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.49% to 34,585K shares. The put/call ratio of INZY is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,250K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INZY by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 3,662K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares, representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INZY by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,655K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,428K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,215K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INZY by 3.36% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,438K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Inozyme Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inozyme Pharma is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization. Through our in-depth understanding of the biological pathways involved in mineralization, company is pursuing the development of therapeutics to address the underlying causes of these debilitating diseases. It is well established that two genes, ENPP1 and ABCC6, play key roles in a critical mineralization pathway and that defects in these genes lead to abnormal mineralization. Inozyme is initially focused on developing a novel therapy to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies.

