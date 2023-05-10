Needham Reiterates Inozyme Pharma (INZY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 198.47% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inozyme Pharma is 19.55. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 198.47% from its latest reported closing price of 6.55.

The projected annual revenue for Inozyme Pharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inozyme Pharma. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INZY is 0.06%, a decrease of 45.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 29,990K shares. The put/call ratio of INZY is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,655K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,250K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,100K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,597K shares, representing an increase of 16.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INZY by 54.89% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,086K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares, representing an increase of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INZY by 59.88% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,710K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Inozyme Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inozyme Pharma is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization. Through our in-depth understanding of the biological pathways involved in mineralization, company is pursuing the development of therapeutics to address the underlying causes of these debilitating diseases. It is well established that two genes, ENPP1 and ABCC6, play key roles in a critical mineralization pathway and that defects in these genes lead to abnormal mineralization. Inozyme is initially focused on developing a novel therapy to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies.

