Needham Reiterates Inozyme Pharma (INZY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 225.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inozyme Pharma is $19.55. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 225.83% from its latest reported closing price of $6.00.

The projected annual revenue for Inozyme Pharma is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 609K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 38K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 29.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INZY by 69.31% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market Fund, Inc. - BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market Fund, Inc. Investor A holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 452K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INZY by 62.20% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 130K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inozyme Pharma. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 13.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INZY is 0.06%, a decrease of 40.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 29,941K shares. The put/call ratio of INZY is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Inozyme Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inozyme Pharma is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization. Through our in-depth understanding of the biological pathways involved in mineralization, company is pursuing the development of therapeutics to address the underlying causes of these debilitating diseases. It is well established that two genes, ENPP1 and ABCC6, play key roles in a critical mineralization pathway and that defects in these genes lead to abnormal mineralization. Inozyme is initially focused on developing a novel therapy to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies.

