Needham Reiterates Inogen (INGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inogen is $23.46. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 80.46% from its latest reported closing price of $13.00.

The projected annual revenue for Inogen is $422MM, an increase of 11.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HSAFX - Hussman Strategic Allocation Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 1 Fund Standard Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RIFBX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 25.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Versor Investments holds 18K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 49.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 99.77% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 190K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 87.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inogen. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGN is 0.09%, a decrease of 25.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.29% to 25,571K shares. The put/call ratio of INGN is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Inogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inogen is a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen primarily develops, manufactures, and markets innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

