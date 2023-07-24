Needham Reiterates Innovid (CTV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Innovid (NYS:CTV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.55% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innovid is 2.32. The forecasts range from a low of 1.11 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 103.55% from its latest reported closing price of 1.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Innovid is 154MM, an increase of 17.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovid. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 7.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTV is 0.57%, an increase of 11.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.86% to 84,399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Israel Iv Genpar holds 17,697K shares representing 12.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vintage Ventures Advisors holds 7,053K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,756K shares, representing an increase of 18.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTV by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,312K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,437K shares, representing a decrease of 33.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTV by 41.17% over the last quarter.

ION Acquisition Corp GP holds 6,250K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 3,671K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,702K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTV by 24.35% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.