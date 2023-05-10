Needham Reiterates Innovid (CTV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Innovid (NYS:CTV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innovid is 2.60. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 170.94% from its latest reported closing price of 0.96.

The projected annual revenue for Innovid is 154MM, an increase of 17.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovid. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 10.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTV is 0.49%, an increase of 138.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.29% to 81,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Israel Iv Genpar holds 17,697K shares representing 12.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,437K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,883K shares, representing a decrease of 17.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTV by 47.84% over the last quarter.

Vintage Ventures Advisors holds 7,053K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,756K shares, representing an increase of 18.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTV by 1.99% over the last quarter.

ION Acquisition Corp GP holds 6,250K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 3,702K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

