Needham Reiterates Infinera (INFN) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Infinera is 9.37. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 63.83% from its latest reported closing price of 5.72.

The projected annual revenue for Infinera is 1,693MM, an increase of 4.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infinera. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INFN is 0.19%, an increase of 12.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 243,873K shares. The put/call ratio of INFN is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 25,175K shares representing 11.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 14,875K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,924K shares, representing a decrease of 20.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFN by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 11,276K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,269K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFN by 33.07% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 10,666K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,818K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFN by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 7,486K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,208K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFN by 15.61% over the last quarter.

Infinera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications.

