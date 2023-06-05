Needham Reiterates I-Mab - ADR (IMAB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of I-Mab - ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,003.04% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for I-Mab - ADR is 35.19. The forecasts range from a low of 3.84 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 1,003.04% from its latest reported closing price of 3.19.

The projected annual revenue for I-Mab - ADR is 69MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in I-Mab - ADR. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 22.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMAB is 0.07%, a decrease of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.26% to 21,450K shares. The put/call ratio of IMAB is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 6,954K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,183K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAB by 32.69% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 850K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 754K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 720K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 691K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing an increase of 44.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAB by 54.91% over the last quarter.

I-Mab Background Information

I-Mab is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States.

