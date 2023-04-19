Needham Reiterates I-Mab - ADR (IMAB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of I-Mab - ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 988.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for I-Mab - ADR is $37.22. The forecasts range from a low of $3.84 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 988.32% from its latest reported closing price of $3.42.

The projected annual revenue for I-Mab - ADR is $69MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 29K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 42.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAB by 85.67% over the last quarter.

Maso Capital Partners holds 100K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 329K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hrt Financial holds 38K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tekla Capital Management holds 163K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in I-Mab - ADR. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 16.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMAB is 0.08%, a decrease of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.10% to 25,968K shares. The put/call ratio of IMAB is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

I-Mab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

I-Mab is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States.

