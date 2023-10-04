Needham Reiterates HireRight Holdings (HRT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.52% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for HireRight Holdings is 12.40. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.52% from its latest reported closing price of 10.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HireRight Holdings is 762MM, an increase of 1.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in HireRight Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRT is 0.11%, a decrease of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 72,552K shares. The put/call ratio of HRT is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 32,110K shares representing 46.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stone Point Capital holds 18,463K shares representing 26.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,802K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287K shares, representing an increase of 18.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRT by 24.84% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,124K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912K shares, representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRT by 14.03% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 1,629K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457K shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRT by 17.91% over the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HireRight provides comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for more than 40,000 customers across the globe. HireRight offers services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into their customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2020, HireRight screened over 20 million job applicants, employees and contractors for its customers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.