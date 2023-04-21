Needham Reiterates Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 223.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heron Therapeutics is $8.24. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 223.33% from its latest reported closing price of $2.55.

The projected annual revenue for Heron Therapeutics is $160MM, an increase of 48.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&t Bank holds 148K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 59.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTX by 31.01% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio Initial Class holds 47K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA Small-Cap Index Fund Standard Class holds 82K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 798K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRTX by 99.95% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 2,587K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heron Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRTX is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 132,387K shares. The put/call ratio of HRTX is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Heron Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Heron is developing novel, patient-focused solutions that apply its innovative science and technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents for patients suffering from pain or cancer.

