Needham Reiterates Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:HRMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.47% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is 59.67. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 64.47% from its latest reported closing price of 36.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is 591MM, an increase of 18.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Biosciences Holdings. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 9.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRMY is 0.39%, an increase of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 55,961K shares. The put/call ratio of HRMY is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Valor Management holds 11,218K shares representing 18.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,606K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,102K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 1.70% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,765K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 30.87% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,200K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares, representing a decrease of 17.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the research, drug development, and treatment for neurologic disorder of sleep-wake state instability. Harmony Biosciences Holdings serves patients in the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.