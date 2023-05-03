Needham Reiterates Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:HRMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is 61.09. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 82.08% from its latest reported closing price of 33.55.

The projected annual revenue for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is 591MM, an increase of 25.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Biosciences Holdings. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRMY is 0.42%, a decrease of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 56,870K shares. The put/call ratio of HRMY is 7.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Valor Management holds 11,218K shares representing 18.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,606K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,400K shares, representing a decrease of 30.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 0.55% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,203K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 15.22% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,783K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,827K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 26.15% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,676K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 30.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 62.18% over the last quarter.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the research, drug development, and treatment for neurologic disorder of sleep-wake state instability. Harmony Biosciences Holdings serves patients in the United States.

