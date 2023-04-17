Needham Reiterates Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:HRMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is $64.26. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 103.94% from its latest reported closing price of $31.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is $591MM, an increase of 35.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Swiss National Bank holds 57K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 27.33% over the last quarter.

Chiron Investment Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSFAX - Federated Clover Small Value Fund Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 21.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 11.46% over the last quarter.

ASCGX - Lisanti Small Cap Growth Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 40.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Voloridge Investment Management holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 459.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 77.00% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Biosciences Holdings. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 10.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRMY is 0.42%, a decrease of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 57,253K shares. The put/call ratio of HRMY is 3.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the research, drug development, and treatment for neurologic disorder of sleep-wake state instability. Harmony Biosciences Holdings serves patients in the United States.

See all Harmony Biosciences Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.