Needham Reiterates Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc - (GDYN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:GDYN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.34% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc - is 13.67. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 38.34% from its latest reported closing price of 9.88.

The projected annual revenue for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc - is 370MM, an increase of 16.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDYN is 0.15%, a decrease of 39.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 63,434K shares. The put/call ratio of GDYN is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,708K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,881K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 3,685K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,559K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 24.84% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 3,000K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,000K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,536K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,691K shares, representing a decrease of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 63.79% over the last quarter.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grid Dynamics is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Western, Central, and Eastern Europe.

