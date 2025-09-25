Needham Reiterates Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NasdaqCM:GDYN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.56% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Grid Dynamics Holdings is $14.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 83.56% from its latest reported closing price of $8.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Grid Dynamics Holdings is 523MM, an increase of 34.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grid Dynamics Holdings. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDYN is 0.12%, an increase of 28.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 91,326K shares. The put/call ratio of GDYN is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,670K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,557K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 29.04% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,727K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,811K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 28.44% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,000K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 3,000K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,903K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,882K shares , representing an increase of 35.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 84.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.