Needham Reiterates Global-E Online (GLBE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global-E Online is 38.99. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 33.93% from its latest reported closing price of 29.11.

The projected annual revenue for Global-E Online is 583MM, an increase of 42.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global-E Online. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLBE is 0.68%, a decrease of 23.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 114,334K shares. The put/call ratio of GLBE is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 15,246K shares representing 9.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,119K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 12,802K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,962K shares, representing an increase of 29.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 29.72% over the last quarter.

Vitruvian Partners LLP holds 11,350K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,234K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,618K shares, representing a decrease of 22.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 38.89% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,942K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,838K shares, representing a decrease of 22.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 36.80% over the last quarter.

Global E Online Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global-e is the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of more than 440 global brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, the company enables e-commerce retailers to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

