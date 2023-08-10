Needham Reiterates Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.40% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gilat Satellite Networks is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 3.40% from its latest reported closing price of 6.90.

The projected annual revenue for Gilat Satellite Networks is 285MM, an increase of 9.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilat Satellite Networks. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 13.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILT is 0.04%, a decrease of 24.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 22,681K shares. The put/call ratio of GILT is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 4,239K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,835K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 3,664K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,676K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,635K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,829K shares, representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 77,299.70% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,834K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing an increase of 29.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 23.93% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 1,507K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, it designs and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by its innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, its portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

