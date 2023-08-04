Needham Reiterates Geron (GERN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.01% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Geron is 4.93. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 56.01% from its latest reported closing price of 3.16.

The projected annual revenue for Geron is 2MM, an increase of 402.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geron. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GERN is 0.13%, an increase of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 55.63% to 337,833K shares. The put/call ratio of GERN is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 31,545K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,931K shares, representing an increase of 59.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 144.17% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 26,867K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,415K shares, representing an increase of 72.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 217.84% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 21,348K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,319K shares, representing an increase of 23.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 44.29% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 19,283K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 17,765K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,187K shares, representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Geron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis.



