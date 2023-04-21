Needham Reiterates Geron (GERN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Geron is $4.76. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 89.64% from its latest reported closing price of $2.51.

The projected annual revenue for Geron is $2MM, an increase of 279.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VCSLX - Small Cap Index Fund holds 129K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Arizona State Retirement System holds 96K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 0.36% over the last quarter.

TISBX - TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund Institutional Class holds 495K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LABU - Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares holds 1,002K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing an increase of 40.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 166.82% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 12.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 11.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geron. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GERN is 0.12%, an increase of 19.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.67% to 216,636K shares. The put/call ratio of GERN is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

Geron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis.

