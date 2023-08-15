Needham Reiterates Gamida Cell (GMDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 457.81% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gamida Cell is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 457.81% from its latest reported closing price of 1.28.

The projected annual revenue for Gamida Cell is 18MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gamida Cell. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMDA is 0.03%, an increase of 86.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 26,291K shares. The put/call ratio of GMDA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meitav Dash Investments holds 3,655K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Levin Capital Strategies holds 2,654K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,699K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMDA by 114.56% over the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 2,327K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet holds 2,212K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDCAX - Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund holds 2,133K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares, representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMDA by 19.02% over the last quarter.

Gamida Cell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company harnesses its cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need.

