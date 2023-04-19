Needham Reiterates G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 403.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for G1 Therapeutics is $14.11. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 403.93% from its latest reported closing price of $2.80.

The projected annual revenue for G1 Therapeutics is $67MM, an increase of 29.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Active Stock Master Portfolio Active Stock Portfolio holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 26.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 41.03% over the last quarter.

LABU - Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares holds 148K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing a decrease of 89.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 36.71% over the last quarter.

PSGIX - Blackrock Advantage Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional holds 32K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 17.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 122.06% over the last quarter.

Alpine Global Management holds 24K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

State of Wyoming holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in G1 Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTHX is 0.27%, an increase of 245.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 25,822K shares. The put/call ratio of GTHX is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

G1 Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company's first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline evaluating targeted cancer therapies in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

