Needham Reiterates Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation - (FATH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation - (NYSE:FATH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.79% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation - is 0.92. The forecasts range from a low of 0.71 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 127.79% from its latest reported closing price of 0.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation - is 174MM, an increase of 11.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FATH is 0.15%, a decrease of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 188.44% to 46,573K shares. The put/call ratio of FATH is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siguler Guff Advisers holds 16,635K shares representing 23.92% ownership of the company.

Siguler Guff Advisers holds 16,635K shares representing 23.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,395K shares, representing a decrease of 10.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATH by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 4,000K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FATH by 138,465.42% over the last quarter.

Keebeck Wealth Management holds 2,461K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATH by 61.77% over the last quarter.

CVA Family Office holds 2,289K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fathom is one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs of the largest and most innovative companies in the world. With more than 25 unique manufacturing processes and a national footprint with nearly 450,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity across 12 facilities, Fathom seamlessly blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding & tooling, sheet metal fabrication, and design and engineering. With more than 35 years of industry experience, Fathom is at the forefront of the Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing revolution, serving clients in the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive and IOT sectors. Fathom's certifications include: ITAR Registered, ISO 9001:2015 Design Certified, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, AS9100:2016, and NIST 800-171.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.