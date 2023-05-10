Needham Reiterates Fabrinet (FN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fabrinet is 138.31. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $165.90. The average price target represents an increase of 49.28% from its latest reported closing price of 92.65.

The projected annual revenue for Fabrinet is 2,712MM, an increase of 5.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 667 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fabrinet. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FN is 0.32%, a decrease of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 44,525K shares. The put/call ratio of FN is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,711K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,691K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 23.12% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,891K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 23.73% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,502K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 21.38% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,468K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 26.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,116K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 28.58% over the last quarter.

Fabrinet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People's Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom.

