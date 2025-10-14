Needham Reiterates EVgo (EVGO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of EVgo (NasdaqGS:EVGO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.52% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for EVgo is $6.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 40.52% from its latest reported closing price of $4.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EVgo is 665MM, an increase of 115.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVgo. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVGO is 0.06%, an increase of 20.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.35% to 99,256K shares. The put/call ratio of EVGO is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soros Fund Management holds 4,977K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares , representing an increase of 77.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 410.76% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 4,918K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,986K shares , representing an increase of 39.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 119.17% over the last quarter.

SIR Capital Management holds 4,334K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,297K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 40.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,887K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,826K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,819K shares , representing a decrease of 52.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 18.15% over the last quarter.

