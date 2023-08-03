Needham Reiterates Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.56% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Everspin Technologies is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 21.56% from its latest reported closing price of 9.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Everspin Technologies is 65MM, an increase of 7.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everspin Technologies. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRAM is 0.07%, an increase of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.53% to 8,609K shares. The put/call ratio of MRAM is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 2,006K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 850K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 726K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 86.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 695K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 23.56% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 638K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Everspin Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world's leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry's most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.