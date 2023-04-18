Needham Reiterates Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 689.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esperion Therapeutics is $10.81. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 689.20% from its latest reported closing price of $1.37.

The projected annual revenue for Esperion Therapeutics is $168MM, an increase of 122.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RIFBX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 655.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 91.77% over the last quarter.

Signaturefd holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 14.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 99.93% over the last quarter.

ProShare Advisors holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Highbridge Capital Management holds 254K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing a decrease of 65.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 10.43% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esperion Therapeutics. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 10.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESPR is 0.09%, a decrease of 34.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.67% to 75,929K shares. The put/call ratio of ESPR is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

Esperion Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Through scientific and clinical excellence, and a deep understanding of cholesterol biology, the experienced Lipid Management Team at Esperion is committed to developing new LDL-C lowering medicines that will make a substantial impact on reducing global cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death around the world.

