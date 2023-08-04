Needham Reiterates Engagesmart (ESMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.45% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Engagesmart is 25.16. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.45% from its latest reported closing price of 17.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Engagesmart is 388MM, an increase of 12.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Engagesmart. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 15.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESMT is 0.30%, a decrease of 15.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 160,777K shares. The put/call ratio of ESMT is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 90,272K shares representing 54.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,209K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESMT by 10.84% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 25,005K shares representing 15.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,152K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,464K shares, representing an increase of 21.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESMT by 45.00% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,705K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares, representing an increase of 81.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESMT by 458.42% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,353K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares, representing an increase of 16.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESMT by 31.60% over the last quarter.

Engagesmart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, its mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow its customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify its customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 68,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.