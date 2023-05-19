Needham Reiterates DZS (DZSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.35% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DZS is 13.06. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 82.35% from its latest reported closing price of 7.16.

The projected annual revenue for DZS is 448MM, an increase of 15.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in DZS. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DZSI is 0.09%, a decrease of 41.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 15,154K shares. The put/call ratio of DZSI is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisar Capital Management holds 1,437K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares, representing an increase of 63.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DZSI by 61.47% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,408K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DZSI by 36.65% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,103K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares, representing a decrease of 12.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DZSI by 60.04% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 687K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DZSI by 10.01% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 645K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DZS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DZS Inc. is global leader of mobile transport, broadband access and enterprise networking solutions with more than 20 million products in-service with customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries.

