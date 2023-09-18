Needham Reiterates Dynatrace (DT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.61% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dynatrace is 56.45. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.61% from its latest reported closing price of 46.42.

The projected annual revenue for Dynatrace is 1,378MM, an increase of 12.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 988 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynatrace. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 7.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DT is 0.44%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.41% to 317,253K shares. The put/call ratio of DT is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 51,668K shares representing 17.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,525K shares, representing a decrease of 34.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,568K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,934K shares, representing an increase of 66.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 657.95% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 11,543K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,168K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 141.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,250K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,112K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 18.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,749K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,712K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 12.87% over the last quarter.

Dynatrace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, the companuy's all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That's why many of the world's largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

