Needham Reiterates Duolingo Inc - (DUOL) Buy Recommendation

August 09, 2023 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Duolingo Inc - (NASDAQ:DUOL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.25% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duolingo Inc - is 154.02. The forecasts range from a low of 133.32 to a high of $175.35. The average price target represents an increase of 13.25% from its latest reported closing price of 136.00.

The projected annual revenue for Duolingo Inc - is 473MM, an increase of 6.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duolingo Inc -. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 23.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOL is 0.41%, a decrease of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 30,524K shares. DUOL / Duolingo Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of DUOL is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DUOL / Duolingo Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Baillie Gifford holds 4,275K shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,468K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 9.63% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 4,157K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,448K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 1,320K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

General Atlantic holds 1,164K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing a decrease of 27.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 38.51% over the last quarter.

Duolingo Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Duolingo is an American educational technology company which produces apps for language-learning and provides language certification. On its main app, users can practice vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation and listening skills using spaced repetition.

