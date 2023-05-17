Needham Reiterates Duolingo Inc - (DUOL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Duolingo Inc - (NASDAQ:DUOL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.42% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duolingo Inc - is 155.68. The forecasts range from a low of 133.32 to a high of $175.35. The average price target represents an increase of 8.42% from its latest reported closing price of 143.59.

The projected annual revenue for Duolingo Inc - is 473MM, an increase of 17.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duolingo Inc -. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 11.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOL is 0.35%, an increase of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.83% to 30,559K shares. The put/call ratio of DUOL is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 4,468K shares representing 10.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,253K shares, representing an increase of 27.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 4,157K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,448K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing an increase of 45.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 142.90% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 1,320K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

General Atlantic holds 1,164K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing a decrease of 27.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 38.51% over the last quarter.

Duolingo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duolingo is an American educational technology company which produces apps for language-learning and provides language certification. On its main app, users can practice vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation and listening skills using spaced repetition.

Key filings for this company:

