Needham Reiterates Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.82% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is 15.22. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 34.82% from its latest reported closing price of 11.29.

The projected annual revenue for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is 2,310MM, an increase of 2.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNB is 0.41%, an increase of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 440,642K shares. The put/call ratio of DNB is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannae Holdings holds 79,049K shares representing 17.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thomas H Lee Partners holds 49,580K shares representing 11.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 22,070K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,513K shares, representing a decrease of 15.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNB by 20.61% over the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 22,042K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 18,469K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,854K shares, representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNB by 84.22% over the last quarter.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.

