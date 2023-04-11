Needham Reiterates Draftkings (DKNG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Draftkings is $24.63. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 34.27% from its latest reported closing price of $18.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Draftkings is $2,972MM, an increase of 32.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Multi-Manager Small Company Fund Class I holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 35.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 47.35% over the last quarter.

Sippican Capital Advisors holds 43K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 28.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 99.90% over the last quarter.

MMBUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Small and Mid Cap Blend Fund Class I holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCI Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 36.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Redpoint Management holds 6,893K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 749 funds or institutions reporting positions in Draftkings. This is an increase of 733 owner(s) or 4,581.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKNG is 0.45%, an increase of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,765.95% to 313,656K shares. The put/call ratio of DKNG is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

DraftKings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DraftKings is an American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company. The company allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports–related contests and win money based on individual player performances in five major American sports (MLB, the NHL, the NFL, the NBA and the PGA), Premier League and UEFA Champions League football, NASCAR auto racing, Canadian Football League, the XFL, mixed martial arts (MMA), Tennis, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and WWE.

See all Draftkings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.