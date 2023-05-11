Needham Reiterates DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.39% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DoubleVerify Holdings is 35.53. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.39% from its latest reported closing price of 27.89.

The projected annual revenue for DoubleVerify Holdings is 576MM, an increase of 20.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoubleVerify Holdings. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 15.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DV is 0.40%, a decrease of 17.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 179,167K shares. The put/call ratio of DV is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 67,541K shares representing 40.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,041K shares, representing a decrease of 17.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 12.08% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,104K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,058K shares, representing an increase of 14.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,979K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,518K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,442K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 23.31% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,219K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing an increase of 42.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 40.24% over the last quarter.

DoubleVerify Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Its mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ its unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments. DoubleVerify is majority owned by Providence Equity Partners, a premier global private equity firm with approximately $45 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

