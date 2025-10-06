Needham Reiterates Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.54% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Donnelley Financial Solutions is $72.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 35.54% from its latest reported closing price of $53.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Donnelley Financial Solutions is 879MM, an increase of 16.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donnelley Financial Solutions. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFIN is 0.21%, an increase of 12.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.83% to 35,777K shares. The put/call ratio of DFIN is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,515K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares , representing a decrease of 8.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 29.12% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,146K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares , representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 33.50% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 1,074K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares , representing a decrease of 24.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 19.31% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 1,038K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares , representing an increase of 25.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 4.40% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 868K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares , representing an increase of 8.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 9.10% over the last quarter.

