Needham Reiterates DocGo (DCGO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DocGo is $13.46. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 70.43% from its latest reported closing price of $7.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DocGo is $502MM, an increase of 13.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Group One Trading holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 346.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 81.07% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class P holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 29.29% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 56K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DSPC - AXS De-SPAC ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocGo. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 6.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCGO is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.95% to 50,926K shares. The put/call ratio of DCGO is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

DocGo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DocGo is a leading provider of mobile medical services and transportation in 26 US States and in the United Kingdom.

See all DocGo regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.