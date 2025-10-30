Needham Reiterates Dayforce (DAY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.58% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dayforce is $69.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.49 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 1.58% from its latest reported closing price of $68.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dayforce is 2,021MM, an increase of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 922 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dayforce. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAY is 0.10%, an increase of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 219,960K shares. The put/call ratio of DAY is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 25,039K shares representing 15.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,620K shares , representing an increase of 33.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 31.53% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,576K shares representing 13.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,964K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 18.36% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 16,244K shares representing 10.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,861K shares , representing an increase of 14.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,082K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,700K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 12.43% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 9,586K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

